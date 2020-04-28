France-based Marshall Munetsi and Tinotenda Kadewere are set to for a long break as the European country is set to extend its lockdown until August.

Football has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Prime minister Edouard Philippe is set to announce football games – even behind closed doors – will not be allowed during the proposed lockdown extension.

And ahead of the announcement, the French Professional Football League (LFP) has called off the remainder of the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons with a possible return of games set in the next campaign, the publication adds.

The decision to cancel the campaign is supported by the fact that Uefa wants all European football leagues to come up with their final plans to restart their domestic competitions by May 25.

The directive puts LFP in a tight corner as they can’t make any plans of resuming the games during that time.

The board will meet in the coming weeks and discuss the rankings, relegation and promotion of the teams.

Comments

comments