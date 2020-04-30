PSG have been named as the French Ligue 1 champions after the 2019-20 season was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus crisis, according to a report by L’Équipe.

The club had a twelve-point lead when the campaign was officially called off by the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on Tuesday after the government banned all sporting events before September.

The report states that PSG will be joined by Marseille and Rennes in the Champions League as the top three teams in the final rankings.

Marshall Munetsi’s Stade de Reims will be playing in the Europa League after qualifying as the 5th placed team. Lille and Nice complete the list of teams set to play in the inter-club tournament next season.

South African Bongani Zungu’s Amiens and Toulouse have been relegated Lorient and Lens are the promoted teams from the Ligue 2.

Here are the final rankings in summary:

Champions: PSG

Uefa Champions League: PSG, Marseille, Rennes.

Uefa Europa League: Lille, Reims, Nice

Relegated to Ligue 2: Toulouse, Amiens.

Promoted to Ligue 1: Lorient, Lens.

