Warriors and SuperSport United winger Kudakwashe Mahachi has extended his hand to help the elderly in the Bulawayo high density surburbs of Mzilikazi and Makokoba.

The former Chicken Inn man, who is from the City of Queens himself, donated food packs to elderly in the two suburbs courtesy of his foundation The Mahachi Foundation.

Mahachi’s charity organization runs under the theme, ‘Dedicated in helping the elderly and less privileged in our community.’

Zimbabwe has been under lockdown since March 30 due to the coronavirus crisis and food has evidently become a scarcity to some people.

