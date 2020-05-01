Zimbabwe is likely to have one representative in the CAF inter-club competitions next season after Highlanders pulled out from participating in the Confederation Cup.

Bosso who secured the ticket to Africa after clinching the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup cited financial constraints as the reason not to take part. They informed Zifa and the Premier Soccer League about their decision last month and the two bodies are yet to find a replacement.

This leaves FC Platinum as Zimbabwe’s only representatives in Africa. The Platinum Boys will feature in the Champions League, their fourth consecutive appearance in the tournament.

Zimbabwe currently has one slot in the Champions League and the Confederation Cup, and in the 2018/19 season, there was a sharp rise on the rankings after earning 11 points.

However, the improvement was not enough to earn them two spots in each competition after finishing outside the top 12.

Therefore, sending one team to Africa will certainly have a detrimental effect on the Caf’s ranking of performance in continental club competitions.

