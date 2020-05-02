Bundesliga club FC Cologne has reported three cases of coronavirus but will not halt any training.

The German top-flight side tested the entire squad, coaching staff and the backroom staff on Thursday, and three people were found positive of the virus.

“Three people tested positive, all are symptom-free,” the club statement said. “After an assessment of the cases by the responsible health authorities, the three people who tested positive will go into a 14-day quarantine at home.”

Cologne said they would not confirm any names out of respect for the privacy of the individuals involved. The affected people are now in quarantine and the group training will continue as scheduled.

Meanwhile, the German top-flight season looks set to become the first major league to return to action with a mid-May resumption on the cards.

