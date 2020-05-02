Clubs could resume training next week in small groups, but starting the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season anytime soon remains impossible.

Players were forced to train at home for the past six weeks after the government restricted any movement as part of the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Several teams were almost wrapping up their pre-season preparations when the regulations came to effect. Highlanders and FC Platinum had already played in the campaigner opener – the Castle Challenge Cup – when all football activities were put on hold and the league was set to start in the following few weeks.

Announcing on Friday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the national lockdown will remain in place for the next two weeks but moves to stage two.

However, this puts any chance of starting the league season this month in doubt. The PSL is now likely going to consider taking the August-May calendar since starting the games from June will be too late.

Meanwhile, other African countries such as Kenya, Guinea and Angola have already cancelled their respective seasons.

