SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo will reunite with his former team-mate Daine Klate who is expected to do his Uefa A coaching licence practicals at the club.

Tembo, 49, will mentor Klate, who retired from football last year, once the coronavirus crisis ends.

“I spoke with Stan (Matthews, the chief executive) and we agreed that I can join the team and do my coaching practicals for my badges. I had met Kaitano (Tembo, the head coach). But I was happy to see everyone and be back at the club,” he told IOL.

Klate, 35, also worked with Norman Mapeza at Chippa United as the club’s developmental side’s coach. Their time together lasted three months before the South African gaffer was released in January to pursue his studies.

Mapeza also didn’t last long at Chippa as he resigned as the head coach at the start of March.

