FIFA licensed match agent Ellen Chiwenga claims she was working on bringing the English Premier League teams to Zimbabwe when CAF banned the country’s stadiums from hosting international games.

The continental body said the venues were not meeting their minimum standards and needed massive renovations.

The ban was put in place ahead of the postponed Afcon qualifiers at the end of March. A second inspection was conducted in April for the World Cup qualifiers but the suspension was upheld.

Posting on her Facebook account, Chiwenga, who is based in the UK, said everything was almost done and they were working on the dates.

“I was hurt when Zimbabwe was banned from hosting international matches at local venues,” she said. “I was working on bringing the EPL to Zimbabwe and facilitating a shirt sponsorship deal like that of Arsenal and Rwanda. We were only left on finalising the dates.”

Meanwhile, the match agent recently declared her aspirations to participate in the Zifa presidential elections set for 2022.

Comments

comments