The Harare City Council says it’s waiting for companies that supply them with materials to open before they resume full-scale renovations at Gwanzura and Rufaro Stadiums.

The municipality owns the two venues and has been upgrading the facilities ahead of the coming season. Operations, however, were affected by the lockdown after the workforce was trimmed with minimal work being carried out.

The council also failed to secure some of the materials needed for renovations since the suppliers were closed.

Following the relaxation of the lockdown regulations on Monday, Harare City Council spokesperson, Michael Chideme, said they were expecting feedback from industries involved in the renovation works.

“At the moment, we are just waiting for feedback from stakeholders,” he told the Herald.

“We had downsized the renovation work at both stadiums since most of the industries, which provide us with materials and services, had closed down due to the nationwide lockdown.

“We are aware of the relaxation of the conditions of the lockdown. If the industries, which we depend on for essential services and materials are opened, then we will resume the full-scale renovations at both Rufaro and Gwanzura.

“We will have to wait for that feedback and if they say they will be ready then we have to be back at work as soon as possible, probably next week.”

