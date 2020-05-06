Warriors and Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar has picked Alisson Becker as the current best goalkeeper in the world, describing him as an all-rounder.

In an interview with Liverpool Echo, Grobbelaar conceded that the Brazilian keeper has played a vital role in helping the Reds to the top of domestic and European competitions.

“This chap Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world today,” he said.

“He has an unbelievable record with his angles. He is the best for that. For me, I look at goalkeepers all the time and I can pick out where the faults are, but he is a fantastic No.1.

“Since myself and a few others like Pepe Reina, we haven’t had a goalkeeper who has commanded his area as well as Alisson.

“We’ve had a lapse with some keepers who stayed on their line and never came for crosses, but Alisson comes out, sweeps up at the back and he has shown he is superb at it.

“He is just all-round the best goalkeeper in the world.”

Alisson joined Liverpool from Roma in 2018 in a record-breaking £65 million ($81m) deal. He has settled well at the club, winning the first-ever Yashin Trophy at 2019 Ballon d’Or awards.

