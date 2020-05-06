Teenage Hadebe will return to action next month after the head of the Turkish FA Nihat Ozdemir confirmed on Wednesday the country will resume its league from June 12.

Hadebe plays for Yeni Malatyaspor in the top flight.

In a televised press conference, Ozdemir said they are targeting to complete the season by the end of July and also hope to host the Champions League final in August.

The final is scheduled for the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

“For now, we have decided to start our postponed Super League, TFF 1st League, 2nd League, 3rd League and Regional Amateur Leagues in the week of June 12-13-14, even though we have different scenarios,” the FA boss said.

“The Ministry of Health and the Scientific Committee will decide how and under which conditions the competitions will be played.

“In this process, we will inform all our clubs about the principles that will emerge at the end of the process, which includes the evaluations made by the Science Board together with our Health Board.

“We aim to complete the season with the support of all institutions of our state.

“Hopefully we will complete our leagues in the best way at the end of July, we will give our trophies on the field and we will crown the season by hosting the UEFA Champions League final in our country in August.

“I wish for our decisions to be good for our country and Turkish football.”

Comments

comments