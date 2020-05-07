Former Warriors’ captain Ephraim Chawanda says he has no plans to contest for the Zifa presidency in the next elections because of several irregularities in the electoral field.

The elections are set to be held in 2022 with five other positions in the executive committee also to be decided.

Speaking to the Chronicle, the 1988 Soccer Star of the Year believes the field is far from being level, especially for those coming from outside. However, he didn’t rule himself out of the race forever.

“Look I don’t know the system, but all I can say is that it’s not as beautiful as the game should be,” said Chawanda.

“It’s a dirty place to be for now and only when the playing field is levelled may I decide to run for office. I was a defender remember, I had good timing of the ball.”

“When it’s appropriate I might decide to run, but now our young man Alois (Bunjira) has made a bold move, let’s support him.”

Bunjira declared his aspirations this week while United Kingdom-based Fifa match agent Ellen Chiwenga has also expressed interest in the top Zifa post.

Comments

comments