Highlanders handed over the proceeds of the Covid-19 crowd-funding initiative to Ekusileni Medical Centre in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

The club managed to raise ZW$ 16,757 which was used to buy hand sanitizers, surgical gloves, face masks, cotton wool, toilet rolls among other items.

The goods were handed over by Bosso executive chairman Rtd Colonel Kenneth Mhlophe. Also in attendance was Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube who chairs the provincial Covid-19 task force.

In his speech, Mhlope thanked everyone who contributed to the fight against the virus.

“We would like to thank everyone for making this great sacrifice at a time when COVID-19 is bringing global economies down to their knees,” he said.

“I would also like to thank our players who have been heavily involved in this initiative from the beginning up to the last day.”

Pic Credit: Highlanders FC

