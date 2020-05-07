Orlando Pirates have confirmed that Ben Motshwari has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) and is currently in-home isolation for the next 14 days.

The midfielder becomes the first known player in the South African PSL to contract the virus.

In a statement, Pirates said: “Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that Ben Motshwari has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Ben was presented with flu like symptoms last week and after undergoing tests, his results have come back positive.

“The player is asymptomatic and is currently in-home isolation for the next 14 days. He will need to test negative before he is cleared.

“In accordance with relevant protocols, NHI has been notified of the case by the Club.”

The South AFrican top-flight is currently on hold due to the outbreak, and no date has been set for the restart of the campaign.

