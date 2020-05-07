Serie A club Torino has confirmed one of their players tested positive for the coronavirus in the first round of testing ahead of the club’s planned return to training on Friday.

Torino said the player who is showing no symptoms is now in quarantine and will be constantly monitored.

“During the first medical examinations carried out on the players of Torino FC, a positive result emerged for COVID-19,” the club said on its website on Wednesday.

“The player, currently asymptomatic, was immediately placed in quarantine and will be constantly monitored.”

Meanwhile, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has fully recovered from coronavirus more than a month after he was first diagnosed.

The forward’s two latest tests came back negative and according to Juve, he “will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime”.

