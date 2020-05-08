Football’s rule-making body International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved a change on substitition rule which will allow teams to make five subs per match.

Fifa proposed that teams should be allowed to make up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, to help cope with the return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The substitutions will be allowed at a maximum of three slots plus the half-time interval to avoid unnecessary stoppages.

IFAB says the amendment currently applies to competitions that are scheduled to finish before the end of the year, and a review will be conducted at a “later stage” over whether to carry the rule into next season.

In addition, the board has tweaked its rules around VAR to allow competitions that were using the technology to stop doing so, if and when they resume their seasons.

