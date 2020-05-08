South African football agent Michael Ngobeni of M Sport Management says he has been engaging Zimbabwean players in the south of Limpopo to assist their countrymen who are unable to return home because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Several Zimbabweans have been stuck there and Ngobeni is leading the project to try and assist the needy and disadvantaged.

“It’s been two months now of working on this programme and eventually I have managed to get everything together,” the agent told Soccer Laduma.

“I have been talking to Zimbabwean players (in the PSL), and they are willing to help their own people to go back home – those who are stuck in South Africa and some have lost their jobs.”

Ngobeni added he is also working with the Zimbabwean embassy and the International Organization for Migration.

“Most soccer players are donating money and we are doing it with Zimbabwean embassy and IOM (International Organization for Migration), and I am very excited because they are under the United Nations,” he said.

Comments

comments