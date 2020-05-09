Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mark Williams has questioned why Zimbabwean winger Khama Billiat does not play regularly at Amakhosi, suggesting that maybe the player’s mindset might be affecting his form.

Billiat, a household name in the ABSA Premiership and reportedly the highest paid player in the division, moved from Mamelodi Sundowns, where he won the Player of the Year award and terrorized defences, to Kaizer Chiefs in 2018, but has not replicated the same form, to the point of even being benched by coach Ernst Middendorp, a situation which Williams questions.

”If I am the CEO and the boss of Kaizer Chiefs and I pay almost a billion for somebody and he is not playing, I am going to be a bit frustrated and would ask the coach, why isn’t that one of my most expensive players that I am paying R800 thousand to a R1 million a month, is not playing?,” he said according to Soccer Laduma.

“So meaning that the investment that the club is doing is not good because the coach and the player don’t see eye-to-eye. Is it because of Billiat’s mentality? Because we all know, at the end of the day, Billiat is a good player if he is fit and his mind is right,” he added.

Comments

comments