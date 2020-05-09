United States-based former Warriors and Dynamos goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has credited his former club for his incredible rise to stardom.

A teenage Mkuruva became one of the youngest goalkeepers to ever play for DeMbare in 2013 when he was still at Prince Edward School and went on to keep goal for the Warriors at AFCON 2017.

The 24-year old, now with National Independent Soccer Association (NASA) side Michigan Stars, recalls how his journey started.

“Where it all started, I will be forever grateful to the Dynamos family, Coaches Kalitso Pasuwa, Tonderai Ndiraya and Tichaona Diya for my first professional contract. I appreciate your determination in showing me I can do it! Thanking you for your perseverance, support, and love,” he wrote on his Facebook page, with the video below;

