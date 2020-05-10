Germany’s Bundesliga 2 could be forced to suspend some games in the first weeks of its return after the entire team of Dynamo Dresden was put into quarantine following two positive tests of coronavirus.

The second tier club who are on the bottom of the table was supposed to play Hannover away on May 17.

In a statement, Dresden said they will not be able to fulfil the fixture and other matches in the initial rounds.

“After an intensive analysis of the situation, the health authority in Dresden… decided on Saturday that the entire second-division squad, including the coaching and support team, must now go into a 14-day quarantine at home,” the club said.

“Due to the quarantine measures, (the club) will not be able to travel to Lower Saxony for the away game on matchday 26 as planned.”

The Bundesliga and the Bundesliga 2 are set to resume on the 16th of May after a two-month suspension due to the coronavirus crisis.

