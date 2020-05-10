Highlanders technical director Mark Harrison will get a pay cut until football activities resume.

The club’s chairman, Kenneth Mhlophe confirmed the development to Sunday News, saying they have been engaging their sponsors and Harrison on the salary issue.

“It’s a difficult period for everyone and we have not been spared by the effects of Covid-19 as the halting of the football season affected us, Mhlophe said. “We are continually engaging our sponsors as we try to see how we can come out of this in the best condition.

“Salary cuts are taking place all over the world, with top clubs in Europe implementing them as a survival strategy, so we are also looking at what we can do in order to ensure the survival of the club during these trying times.”

Meanwhile, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is now likely to kick off in August or September due to measures implemented by the government in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

