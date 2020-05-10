Despite not having have the best of times at Belgian side RSC Anderlecht, Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is still one of the highest paid players at the club, it has emerged.

The ‘Smilling Assassin’ arrived at Anderlecht from KV Oostende in 2018, and signed a four-year-contract but has been deemed surplus to requirements and was even loaned to another Belgian side KAS Eupen.

Despite that, Anderlecht still pay the bulk of Musona’s wages, which according to Belgian publication Nieuwsblad, ammount to €950 000 (US $1 09623) per year.

The aforementioned ammount the 29-year-old taking home €80 000 (US$87 670) per month.

It is also stated by the publication that the highest earning player at Anderlecht is French midfielder Adrien Trebel, who pockets €2,61 million gross per year followed by Bosnian defender Ognjen Vranjes (€1,28 million) while Swedish forward Isaac Kiese-Thelin is third with an annual salary of €1,17 million while Musona is fourth on €950 000.

