FC Platinum coach Pieter de Jongh has dismissed reports that he is interested in signing Highlanders defender Andrew Mbeba.

The gaffer worked with Mbeba during his short stint at the Bulawayo giants last season.

The rumours of targeting the 2019 Rookie of the Year started after he admired the player in a Twitter post.

In the PSL league lot of talents. Talent is a young player with lot of potential. Andrew Mbeba centerback of Highlanders. Denzel Khumalo is also a very big talent — Pieter de Jongh/ The Champ (@pieterdejongh12) May 6, 2020

Speaking to the Chronicle, De Jongh said he has enough arsenal at his disposal at FC Platinum and has no intentions of bringing the youngster to Mandava.

“That is not true (that I want Mbeba). I only answered a question by a journalist. We are not interested in the youngster, our squad is already full. We have very good defenders at FC Platinum, a total selection,” he said.

Mbeba is still contracted to the Bulawayo giants and has two years left on his contract.

