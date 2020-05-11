Former Masvingo United owner Tanda Tavaruva, popularly known as Mhunga, has died.

The businessman who ran a logistic company passed on at his home in Rhodene, Masvingo. Details on the cause of his demise are still sketchy at this moment.

Tavaruva was the owner of Una Una when the team rocked the Premier Soccer League just after the turn of the millennium, losing the championship race to CAPS United on the last day, in the 2005 season. They also won the Zifa Unity Cup, the Independence Cup and OK Woza Bhora.

Masvingo was relegated from the top-flight in 2011 and has never returned since. It now plays in Division One – Eastern Region.

United is now a community club, chaired by former Masvingo Mayor Hubert Fidze.

Comments

comments