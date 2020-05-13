AC Sparta Prague defender Costa Nhamoinesu will return to action at the end of next week after the Czech League Football Association (LFA) set May 23 as the date for the restart of the campaign.

The league, which has been suspended since March 12 due to the coronavirus crisis, will become one of the first in Europe to resume. The German Bundesliga is set to begin matches on May 16, making it the earliest football competition to return.

The LFA tweeted on Tuesday: “The League Panel approved the restart of the top flight and the second division today.

“The First League top division will resume on Saturday, May 23 with a postponed match between FK Teplice and Slovan Liberec.”

The clubs will initially play behind closed doors before allowing a limited number of fans to attend the matches in the later rounds.

Meanwhile, Nhamoinesu, 34, has not played in the Sparta Prague first team since August 8. The defender suffered a muscle injury which kept him out until mid-October and since the recovery, he has failed to reclaim his place in the starting XI.

