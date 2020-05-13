The Harare City Council says it has covered much of the work at both Rufaro and Gwanzura stadiums.

The two venues are undergoing extensive renovations to meet the minimum standards after they were condemned by both Zifa and Caf.

Gwanzura hasn’t been used for the past five years and teams had abandoned it for its poor state. The council says they have completed work on sewer and internal deblocking and enhancement of drainage. Solar fittings on borehole water supplies have also been done.

Preparation of playing surface in terms of levelling is complete but the turf is awaiting laying. Much of the focus is now on toilets, changing rooms, doping and press rooms with most of the materials already procured.

At Rufaro, the turnstiles have been repaired while levelling of the ground for turf is 80% complete.

Installation of solar power for borehole water supply is complete while drilling and installation of another borehole are to be completed this week.

The work is also being done on the designs of new changing rooms, doping and press rooms to conform with CAF requirements underway.

