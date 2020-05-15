Augsburg coach Heiko Herrlich will miss the restart of the Bundesliga this weekend after he broke quarantine regulations to buy toothpaste.

The 48-year-old gaffer was supposed to take charge of his first game at the struggling top-flight side against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Herrlich, along with everyone in the Bundesliga teams, was ordered by the German Football League (DFL) not to leave hotel and avoid any contact with the public ahead of the restart.

The coach breached the rules by going to a supermarket to buy toothpaste.

In a statement, the gaffer admitted he made a mistake, saying: “I had no toothpaste and then I went to a supermarket. I made a mistake by leaving the hotel.

“Even though I have followed all hygiene measures both when leaving the hotel and otherwise, I cannot undo this.

“In this situation, I was not able to act as a role model for my team and the public.

“I will, therefore, be consistent and stand by my mistake.

“Because of this misconduct, I will not be leading the training [on Friday] and will not be in charge of the team against Wolfsburg on Saturday.”

Herrlich took over from Martin Schmidt earlier his year, penning a deal until 2022.

