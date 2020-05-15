Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he might change the style of his team’s play when the season resumes.

The season is currently on hold due to the coronavirus and the German gaffer has used the break to reflect on his team’s performances.

Amakhosi are currently on top of the Absa Premiership table.

Speaking on the club’s official website, Middendorp said: “We have lost games that we were not meant to lose. We have analysed what the opponent has seen in us and, accordingly, we have been looking at variations of our game-plan going into our next match.

“For example, at times we achieved 80% of ball possession, but this didn’t always result in a positive result. So maybe we should look at having 60% of ball possession and use that time better to create the possibility of winning the match.”

The change in style could help Khama Billiat who has struggled to make an impact while playing from deep areas. The Zimbabwean midfielder has scored once and created two goals in this campaign.

