Star FM has dismissed news that football commentator Spencer Banda still works for the company.

Banda, who used to cover Sunday matches with Howard Musonza and contribute to the Daily Sports Zone show on the station, has been embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal after students at Sodbury High School made numerous allegations against him.

The school is owned by Banda’s family.

As a way to protect its brand, Star FM has issued a public notice, advising that the sportscaster left the radio station in July 2018.

“Please be advised that Spencer Banda does not work for Star FM,” reads the notice. “He left Star FM in July 2018 and there is no association between him and the station as is being alleged on social media.”

Banda left Star FM following another scandal after a picture of him half-naked went viral with allegations that he was caught dating a married woman.

He made a surprise appearance on the station last year when he covered the league match between FC Platinum and Caps United in the final round of the campaign.

