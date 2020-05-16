Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o believes he is the greatest African footballer of all time.

The former forward made the claims while responding to El-Hadji Diouf who had put himself on top of the list of best players to ever come out of the continent.

Speaking to Goal.com, Eto’o said the Senegalese is not on his level and also took a jab on Didier Drogba who is regarded among the African legends.

“Even if my brother Diouf the last time, with an extra glass, got a little lost, there is no debate”, said Eto’o, in a reference to the Diouf video where the former Senegal international appeared a little drunk.

“None of them [Diouf and Drogba] can come and say that they were at my level or better. And it’s not the fact that I say it, it’s a fact, it’s something that is there. I wanted to be number one and I have been throughout my career.”

The Cameroonian has won African Player of the Year four times, level with Yaya Toure, while Drogba and Diouf earned the award twice.

He also finished third in the running for the FIFA World Player of the Year, making him the only African after Liberian George Weah to get into the top three of the award.

Eto’o’s remarkable array of trophies include four Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, a Serie A, a Coppa Italia, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

