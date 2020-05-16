Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Shaun Bartlett has rated Willard Katsande among the key players at the South African club despite his age.

The 34-year old midfielder has been at the club for the past nine years and featured in over 250 appearances for the club.

“Katsande is a leader, he is a core player, he is one of the most experienced players we have in the squad,” said Bartlett as quoted by FARPost.

“Everybody looks at Katsande and the first thing is like the physicality in tackles and everything but for us is more his tactical discipline, how he holds his position, what he gives to us as a team and how he gives cover to the defenders when they go out of position.”

Katsande made twenty appearances this season before the season was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus.

