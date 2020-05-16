Erling Haaland scored Bundesliga’s first goal on its return from a lockdown break in Borrusia Dortmund’s clash against Schalke.

The goal was the striker’s number ten in nine games.

Here is the video of the goal.

2-0 to Borussia Dortmund, with Erving Haaland opened the scoring. Senegal's Salif Sane *just* beaten by a sumptuous cross from Thorgan Hazard down BVB's right flank. Should the 🇸🇳 defender have done better there?#Bundesliga #BundesligaIsBack @btsportfootball pic.twitter.com/QEfCiyf39N — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) May 16, 2020

