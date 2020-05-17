Agent Sawu has revealed why he didn’t sign with Highlanders in 2003 after training with them on his return from abroad.

The striker was snapped up by rivals Dynamos and went on to score over 20 goals in all competitions in the debut season. He could have won the championship but his new club lost it to AmaZulu due to a boardroom decision to deduct points for using an eligible player – Edmore Mufema.

Speaking to Sunday News, the former Warriors star said it was one of the easiest choices to move to Harare since Highlanders were taking long to offer him a contract.

“Easy decision to make, you do business with people that want to do business with you,” he said.

“I had a great time at Dynamos, my goals in league and cup competitions speak for themselves, it was the best season for DeMbare, we lost the league championship in the boardroom.”

Sawu didn’t stay long at the Glamour Boys as he moved to South Africa in 2004 to join Bush Bucks.

