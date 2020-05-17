Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has donated groceries to the people in his rural area of Mutoko.

The 34-year old announced the news on Twitter, saying he made the donations to help those that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

He tweeted: “COVID 19 has changed our lives and in these extraordinary times, we had to do our part and help by donating food parcels in my rural area of Mutoko in Mashonaland East

“Despite these difficult times, we will always offer our support to others where we can.”

The parcels consisted of maize meal, cooking oil, sugar, powdered milk, flour and soap.

Katsande also supported the One Million Masks and Sanitisers campaign which was launched last month by former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma.

