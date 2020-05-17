Sunday Chidzambwa says he will dedicate his time to scouting for untapped talent in the rural areas after he announced his retirement from football management in March.

Speaking to The Standard, the former Warriors coach believes the remote areas have enough talent to see the country sending more players to Europe’s top leagues.

Currently, only three Zimbabweans are playing in Europe’s top five leagues and these are Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba in the EPL, and Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi in the French Ligue 1.

He said: “I think I still have three to four more years in football before I call it quits, but now my focus will be more on scouting talent in the rural areas.

“There has always been a lot of talent in Zimbabwe football evidenced by players like Nakamba, Munetsi and Kadewere in Europe’s top leagues and I feel we could have more in the near future.”

Chidzambwa is currently working on the strategy for his scouting mission and thinks the state of the economy has always made it difficult to discover talent in remote areas in the past years.

“Because of our economy, talent in the rural areas has been neglected for many years and I will be happy to be the one to discover a few players from the rural areas, who can break into the European top leagues,” he added.

