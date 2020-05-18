English Premier League clubs have agreed on the first stage protocols to return to training this week following a meeting via a video conference call was held on Monday.

The campaign has been on hold since mid-march and plans to resume the games have been underway.

League officials, medical experts and representatives from all 20 sides agreed to allow training in small groups, starting from Tuesday.

The EPL said: “Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small-group training from tomorrow afternoon, the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so.

“Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted.

“This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government.

“Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible…”

The league says talks on the protocols for full-contact training will be held as time goes on.

