Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp says his side deserve to be crowned EPL champions, even if the rest of the season is cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reds hold a 25-point lead over closest rivals Manchester City and require two wins to clinch their first league title in 30 years.

With the pandemic making other sectors to call for voiding of the campaign, Klopp has spoken out about how unjust it would have been if his side wasn’t awarded the EPL title, after such a dominant season.

He said at a talk at the DFB Academy: “There was talk that people wanted to declare the season null and void. So you thought: ‘Huh? We have played 76 percent of the season and you just want to delete the thing?’

“That would have been something that I personally would find unfair, to just say that it didn’t happen.

“We are first in the home table, we are first in the away table. It is a season in which we should become champions.

“Dealing with the crisis is the most important thing. But that doesn’t mean that certain things are of no importance at all just because they are less important.

“I think there are worse things in life than not becoming champions. A lot of people around us have big problems. People die, it always happens, but at the moment because of a virus that we all didn’t know and for which nobody could be prepared.

“We cannot prepare for everything, but also have to react often. That’s the biggest part of my life, reacting to things that I didn’t expect.”

Plans to get the season underway are already in place with clubs starting training in small groups today.

Comments

comments