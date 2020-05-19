Kelly Khumalo, the ex-girlfriend of late Senzo Meyiwa, says the police are not doing enough to solve the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting Khumalo’s house in Gauteng in October 2014 but no suspects have been convicted.

In an a video posted on Instagram, Kelly, who was speaking in bizarre accent, appealed to South Africa’s minister of police Bheki Cele to take action and have the crime solved.

She said: “The matter of my daughter’s father needs to be put to an end. It’s been six years. I have become a victim of this matter for many years and I am tired.

“I am going to speak. I am no longer afraid of speaking. Someone in charge is not doing anything. I have written to the department of police. No one is bothering to answer me to even say, ‘Kelly, we are doing something about this.’

“It’s easy for them to shut up because they don’t have to live a day in my shoes. I have a country that hates me. I have a country that swears at me every day.”

Here is the full video:

