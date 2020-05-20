A Harare based car dealership firm has donated food packs to CAPS United players in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

Pan Jap Motors, which specializes in the selling of top of the range vehicles, presented the packs to players of the Harare giants in the capital on Wednesday.

Notable players at the presentation were speedy winger Phineas Bamusi, diminutive attacker Ronald ‘Rooney’ Chitiyo and veteran defender Method Mwanjale.

The Covid-19 crisis has greately affected both clubs and players in Africa financially, a scenario which has resulted in the Botswana government even coming to the rescue by providing financial aid to top flight clubs and players in the neighboring country.

