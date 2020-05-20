Winston Mhango has confirmed that a couple of clubs in Zambia are interested in his services as his contract with Kabwe Warriors nears its end.

The defender crossed to the north of Zambezi after winning the league championship with FC Platinum in 2018. Former Kabwe coach Tenant Chilumba lured him during his reign at the club.

Mhango signed a one-and-half year contract which will expire this month.

Speaking to the Chronicle, the 30-year old says the coronavirus lockdown is slowing the talks with the interested clubs, but he hopes to make a move anytime soon.

“I greatly enjoyed my stay at Kabwe Warriors after being signed by Tenant Chilumba, who is now with Forest Rangers,” he said. “I am glad that my one-and-a-half-year stint has helped me attract the interest of other big Zambian clubs.

“The Covid-19 lockdown is slowing things but all things being equal, I should be moving.”

Mhango added he is not thinking of returning to play in Zimbabwe in the coming seasons.

“I believe I still have a lot to offer to Zambian football and as such I’m not thinking of returning to Zimbabwe soon,” said the defender.

Comments

comments