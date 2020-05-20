Blessing Nyamuziwa has claimed that a number of clubs in South Africa are interested in signing him.

The 20-year-old has not renewed his contract with ZPC Kariba as he is now focused on greener pastures.

In an interview with NewsDay, the Young Warriors player said the current coronavirus lockdown has slowed plans to move to the south of Limpopo.

“Currently I’m free, I have no contract with any team, but there are clubs that have shown interest in South Africa,” he told the publication. “But everything can only start moving when the COVID-19 fight is over.

“The only challenge that I’m facing is that I was waiting for the South African league to end, that’s when I am going to negotiate with the teams. But because of the COVID-19, I will have to wait.”

