Dynamos captain Partson Jaure says he is feeling better now and has thanked his club and fellow national team players for their help after he was involved in a car accident in March.

The 29-year old suffered a skull fracture in the crash which happened near Prince Edward school in Harare and required to undergo surgery.

In an interview with the Daily News, Jaure confirmed he is nearing full recovery.

“I’m feeling much better now. I’m doing physio while waiting for the next step from doctors otherwise I’m almost there,” he said.

“It has not been an easy road and I want to thank all those who stood by me during the difficult times.”

“My club has been awesome, they have been on my side from day one, the same applies to the club’s fans. I’m really grateful for what they did for me.

“I also want to salute my Warriors teammates for chipping in as well. I’m humbled by such a kind gesture. Not forgetting those who were praying for me, it helped me a lot and may God bless them all.”

Several foreign-based national team players ran a crowd funding initiative and raised US$ 5,000 which was required for medical fees.

Comments

comments