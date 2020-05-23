Tinotenda Kadewere is expected to make his Ligue 1 debut in August after the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) set the dates when the 2020/21 season will start.

The Zimbabwean striker, 24, will play for Lyon in the coming campaign after signing a 4-and-a-half-year contract in January. He could not join the club at that time and was loaned back to Ligue 2 side Le Havre who had sold him.

According to RMC Sport, LFP has set August 23 as the date when the next Ligue 1 season will commence and August 22 for Ligue 2. The decision was made after consultations with the broadcasters Médiapro, Canal + and beIN Sports on 20 May.

The website adds that what is now left is for UEFA to approve the dates due to the scheduling of its UCL (the Champions League) and UEL (the Europa League) for the 2020/2021.

The developments come just weeks after the 2019/20 season was officially cancelled following a two-month suspension due to coronavirus.

Kadewere will be playing along with Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi in the French top-flight.

