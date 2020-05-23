Swansea youngster Tivonge Rushesha believes he has improved his game since making his first-team debut in August, last year.

The Zimbabwe-born full-back featured in the Carabao Cup clash against Cambridge United at the Liberty Stadium and has trained with the senior squad on several occasions.

His remarkable rise saw him getting his first professional deal with the club in January which will keep him until 2022.

“When I signed my scholarship, my main goal was to break into the under-23s as early as possible, so to be with them pretty much full-time as a second-year scholar is a good thing to achieve,” Rushesha told Swansea City official website.

“Playing regular football is also really good because that’s what you want to be doing on a full-time basis at the highest level.”

The defender who has featured regularly for the English club’s U23 developmental side says the type of play at the senior team has improved his game.

He added: “The first-team debut is something you always want to achieve. Now I’ve done that, I must try to get in and around training with them more often.

“Whenever I have, I feel like I’ve stepped up a level because the pace is quicker, and the standard is higher. Now I’ve experienced that, I just want more of it.”

