A legend of Kaizer Chiefs believes the club should not break the bank for Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona for him to return to the Soweto giants.

The future of the 29-year Musona, a fan favorite at Amakhosi in his two successful spells at the club, is shrouded in uncertainty following revelations that he is still not in Anderlecht’s plans for next season and his agent Mike Makaab admitted early this month that the ‘Smilling Assasin’ might consider a return to South Africa.

Former Chiefs star Jabulani Mendu however believes the 2019-20 ABSA Premiership log leaders should not consider breaking the bank for Musona as there are ‘better options.’

“The question we should ask ourselves is, in the team they loaned Musona to, how many goals did he score, how many games did he play?” Mendu told South African publication Kick Off.

“Because I still believe Kaizer Chiefs have strikers that are capable of scoring goals. Rather go and get Ntuli than go and break the bank for Musona who’s going to take another six months to… I’m against them going for Musona,” Mendu said.

Contrary to Mendu’s proposition however, Amakhosi fans, in an online poll this month in which they voted Musona among the greatest strikers the club has ever had, clamored for his return, justifiably so for a marksman who scored 40 goals in 88 appearances in all competitions for the club during two separate stints; 2010/10 and 2013/14

Comments

comments