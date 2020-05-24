Ajax Cape Town co-owner George Comitis has explained why Zimbabwe international Khama Billiat did not manage to move Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam in 2011.

Billiat burst onto South African football with the Urban Warriors in 2010 after the late Edzai Kasinauyo facilitated his move from Harare giants CAPS United and light up Mzansi at just 20 years of age.

Comitis recalls how the Dutch side ended up settling for Bafana Bafana star Thulani Serero instead of Billiat.

“That relationship we had with Ajax Amsterdam allowed Thulani Serero to have a trial with the Dutch giants after we had done well in the 2010/2011 season, in which we finished second behind Orlando Pirates,” he told The Sunday Mail.

“Thulani had a phenomenal season. He was voted Player of the Year and was subsequently invited for trials at Ajax Amsterdam. That’s how he got there.

“Unfortunately for Billiat, at that time Serero was the star, and he went to Amsterdam ahead of Khama. But we were pretty sure he was one for the future,” added Comitis.

