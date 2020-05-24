ZIFA’s First Instance Body (FIB) will visit the Barbourfields Stadium this week to determine whether the renovations that have been carried at the venue are worth to undergo a second CAF inspection on June 15.

The Bulawayo ground, along with all stadiums in the country, was condemned by the continental football body due to their sub-standards.

And efforts to make them approved to host international games again are ongoing with much focus on Barbourfieds and the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Most of the upgrade at Emagumeni has been done except for the installation of the electronic access control and the bucket seats.

The delay is due to restrictions on imports due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the FIB will submit a report after its assessment of the stadium to the CAF.

