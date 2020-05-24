Former Sheffield United and Birmingham City midfielder Curtis Woodhouse thinks Ryan Giggs was ‘an unbelievably overrated player’ at Manchester United.

The former Red Devils captain is considered as one of the greatest players in United’s history and among his generation. He won 22 major trophies in nearly a thousand games for the club.

But for Woodhouse, the Welshman’s statistics are not convincing considering his position and the team he was a part of.

“Ryan Giggs, another unbelievably overrated Manchester United player,” he posted on Twitter.

“Outstanding longevity but in a team that dominated for years and were a free-scoring machine his statistics for goals and assists is awful. Another Manchester United myth, good player, never anything more.

“Giggs has 162 assists in the PL over 22 years to go with his 109 goals, again over 22 years. His team dominated them 22 years of football breaking scoring records as they went. Ryan Giggs was a left-winger, looking at his stats you may confuse him with a left-back.

“Giggs didn’t even have a good left foot!! He was an outstanding athlete but his left foot wasn’t that good. His delivery was ok, not great, he couldn’t spray it about, he was a great athlete. Let’s keep it real.

“Good player, just not a great player, never had a world-class season in 22 attempts but still a good player. Never poor but never brilliant, a good steady player.”

