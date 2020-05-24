Dynamos’ Godknows Murwira had successful surgery on his knee on Saturday.

The utility player was supposed to take the operation some time ago but the coronavirus made it difficult. He had been ruled out for the first half of 2020 season before the campaign was put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to his club, Murwira now needs at least six weeks to heal, raising hope for him to feature at the start of the season.

But it’s unknown if the player will be in Harare at that time since his loan deal is set to expire in June.

The midfielder joined the Glamour Boys from FC Platinum on a season-long loan last year July.

