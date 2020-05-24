Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is a man of a few words but his recent post might be a responce to former Kaizer Chiefs star Jabulani Mendu.

Mendu threw a bombshell on Friday when he suggested that Amakhosi should not break the bank to bring back the ‘Smilling Assasin” to Naturena as there are ‘better options’.

Musona, writing on his official Twitter handle for the first time since 21 April, appeared to be answering back to Mendu.

“I’m my own competition! I never lose, I learn, simple,” he wrote.

Among the users who replied to the Anderlecht man’s post were Kaizer Chiefs fans who ‘begged’ him to come back to the club.

“Please come back to Kaizer Chiefs, we still need you,” noted one Siyamcela Busakwe.

“Khosi we still need you in our team plz come back home, just imagine you and karma (Khama) Billiat donning black and gold jersey,” wrote Cyah Mthethwa.

“We are you, you are us. We love and miss you as the Khosi family bro,” weighed in one Sbo Lan.

Comments

comments